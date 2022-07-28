Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Comeback Falls Short Vs. Guardians

The Boston Red Sox dropped their second straight against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at Fenway Park, falling 7-6.
The Red Sox fall below the .500 mark to 49-50, while the Guardians improved to 50-47.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Boston fell short with a few defensive miscues coming back to haunt them.
Red Sox first baseman Francy Cordero was charged with three errors, leading to two unearned runs for starter Nathan Eovaldi.
Eovaldi fought through a slow start, managing to provide the Red Sox six innings on 96 pitches while allowing three earned (five total) off nine hits and two errors. Due to Eovaldi’s no decision, the Red Sox starting pitching rotation remains winless in the month of July.
The Red Sox fall below .500 (44-45) against American League teams this season with the loss.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Josh Naylor (1-for-5) hit the game-deciding homer in the ninth inning, putting the Guardians on top. It was Naylor’s 14th home run of the season.
— Dalbec provided the two biggest at-bats from the Red Sox offense against Guardians starter Cal Quantrill, going 2-for-3 with two home runs (10) and five RBIs. Dalbec entered the game 0-for-3 in three previous plate appearances against Quantrill.
— Myles Straw (2-for-4) contributed two RBIs for Cleveland, hitting a pair of doubles to give him 16 on the season. Straw entered the game with two career doubles in 63 previous at-bats against the Red Sox.
WAGER WATCH
Draftkings Sportsbook set the odds of a Dalbec home run at +390 heading into Wednesday’s game. The 27-year-old cashed that ticket in the second inning, with a $100 bet paying out $490 total.
