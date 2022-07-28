Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Comeback Falls Short Vs. Guardians

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox dropped their second straight against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at Fenway Park, falling 7-6.

The Red Sox fall below the .500 mark to 49-50, while the Guardians improved to 50-47.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston fell short with a few defensive miscues coming back to haunt them.

Red Sox first baseman Francy Cordero was charged with three errors, leading to two unearned runs for starter Nathan Eovaldi.

Eovaldi fought through a slow start, managing to provide the Red Sox six innings on 96 pitches while allowing three earned (five total) off nine hits and two errors. Due to Eovaldi’s no decision, the Red Sox starting pitching rotation remains winless in the month of July.

The Red Sox fall below .500 (44-45) against American League teams this season with the loss.