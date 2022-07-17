Could Red Sox Starter Chris Sale Pitch Again This Season?

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale has plenty of experience with rehabbing and returning from injuries, and despite the fact he’s never broken a finger before, the Boston Red Sox left-hander is confident he’ll be able to do it again.

Sale, who exited Sunday’s 13-2 defeat to the New York Yankees after being hit by a first-inning comebacker, suffered a broken pinkie just two outs into his second start of the season. As Sale walked off the diamond, Red Sox fans likely questioned whether it would be the last time they saw him this season.

Sale does not believe so.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Sale responded when asked if he thought he would be able to return this season, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Sale then hinted at a potential timeline before getting the ball back in his hand. Of note, the Red Sox have not announced any sort of recovery timetable.

“It’s a broken bone. I’ve been there. Four-to-six weeks, getting active again, moving around a little bit and we’ll see from there,” Sale said, depicting a return to physical activity mid-to-late August.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided more of a measured response when asked about Sale’s potential return.