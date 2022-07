NESN Logo Sign In

Gerrit Cole continued to dominate the Red Sox lineup on Sunday afternoon’s game in New York.

Despite an MLB career-first home run from Jeter Downs in the third inning, the Boston Red Sox couldn’t keep up against Cole and the Yankees for a 13-2 loss.

This is Cole’s sixth double-digit strikeout performance this year, even putting on some extra heat against Rafael Devers.

