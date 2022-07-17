Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Loss To Yankees Coupled By Chris Sale Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox were dealt pretty close to a nightmare scenario Sunday at Yankee Stadium as Boston watched starting pitcher Chris Sale exit the game with a broken pinkie before eventually being handed another series loss to an American League East rival.

The Yankees scored 13 runs on 14 hits, all while Gerrit Cole handcuffed the Red Sox for a 13-2 verdict.

Boston, having lost eight of its last 10 games, has dropped to 48-45 on the campaign. The first-place Yankees improved to 64-28 heading into the MLB All-Star break.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox now enter the MLB All-Star break on arguably the lowest of low notes.

Sale departed from the series finale after throwing just 24 pitches. The left-hander recorded two outs before taking a line drive from Aaron Hicks off his pitching hand. Sale immediately walked off the diamond and toward the Red Sox dugout with his pinkie out of position. It was later revealed that Sale suffered a broken pinkie on his left hand, likely meaning he’ll head back to the injured list after just his second start of the season.

Boston will benefit from having the chance to regroup with the break, but there weren’t many bright spots to come out of their second series loss to the Yankees this season. The Red Sox also combine to strike out 16 times Sunday, which marked a season high as a team.