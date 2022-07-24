David Ortiz Induction Live Stream: Watch Hall Of Fame Ceremony Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

David Ortiz will take his rightful place among baseball’s all-time greats Sunday.

The Boston Red Sox legend is set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Ortiz earned a spot in Cooperstown, N.Y., in his very first year on the ballot, appearing on 77.9% of submitted voting sheets.

The larger-than-life slugger will be joined by six other inductees who earned enshrinement via the Era Committee. Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva and Buck O’Neil also will make speeches in Central New York, as will BBWAAs Career Excellence Award winner Tim Kurkjian.

Here’s all of the viewing information for the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony:

When: Sunday, July 24 at 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | MLB.com