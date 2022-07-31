Highly Ranked Red Sox Prospect Surging Since Return From Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have had an abysmal July, but there has been a notable long-term positive to develop in the month.

Triston Casas has gotten back to tearing the cover off the ball, building a four-game hitting streak and socking a pair of home runs in the nine games since his return to Triple-A Worcester from an ankle injury that took him out of the Woo Sox lineup for two months.

Casas suffered a high ankle sprain on May 17, only returning to Worcester on July 22. Since that return he’s belted a pair of homer, including one on Sunday that travelled a long way. He has eight home runs in 44 Triple-A games this season.

Second-ranked @RedSox prospect Triston Casas got all of this one for the @WooSox. pic.twitter.com/QphWE5GlMi — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 31, 2022

The 22-year-old is Boston’s No. 2 ranked prospect and is the No. 13 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com. Given the Red Sox’s struggles at first base over the last month, it was hypothesized that if Casas had remained healthy he could have been in line for a Major-League callup.

Whether he does make it to Boston this season, or continues to rake in Worcester, there’s no doubt the Red Sox are happy with the progression of their young first baseman.