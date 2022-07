NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died at the age of 88 on Sunday, and the news of his death prompted an outpouring of tributes on social media.

Celtics players like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams and others were among those paying their respects to the 11-time NBA champion.

Thank you for everything! R.I.P Legend ?? pic.twitter.com/tn2iGsArav — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 31, 2022

Thanku for being a trailblazer , pioneer Thanku for setting the bar , for ur kind words of wisdom, Thanku for that great laugh u had . I can go on all day about what u meant to me . Today is a sad day for the NBA family u will be forever missed #6 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 31, 2022

Rest In Peace ?thank you for paving the way and inspiring so many Today is a sad day but also great day to celebrate his legacy and what he stood for ? pic.twitter.com/kvDaIsjpGG — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 31, 2022

I?m honored to be able to have spent time with you @RealBillRussell thank you for everything you stood for you #forever6 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 31, 2022

R.I.P Bill Russell. You allowed me to be in the position I am in today and you changed not only the league but the world. Forever 6. — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) July 31, 2022

NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement calling Russell “the greatest champion in all of team sports.”