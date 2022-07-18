Martin Truex Jr. At Loss For Words After Latest New Hampshire Disappointment

NESN Logo Sign In

LOUDON, N.H. — Martin Truex Jr. fell short again at New Hampshire.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver won the first two stages and led 172 laps at the Ambetter 301, but after a pit stop error, he fell behind. His JGR teammate Christopher Bell took the victory at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Truex had a simple explanation for his results, or lack thereof, in the Granite State.

“It’s the Loudon curse for me, I guess,” Truex said, per The Podium Finish’s Nathan Solomon. “I don’t know how many times this is going to happen. We lead all day, and then we get beat on strategy or tires or whatever it is. I don’t know, just Loudon. It’s just the way it’s been my whole career. It doesn’t matter how good we are if we don’t win.”

Bell’s victory likely puts him in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, but Truex is on the bubble. Joe Gibbs said after the race, “I’m very nervous,” when asked about Truex’s playoff position.

Truex has led 917 laps at NHMS, but the JGR driver has never won at the Magic Mile. The veteran was optimistic about his playoff hopes, but obviously, disappointed about the lack of results.

“It is what it is,” Truex said. “If another guy wins, then we’re out. That’s just the way it is. We race every week. Do the best we can, try to win races. Obviously, lately, we’ve been capable. We’ve had cars capable of winning this year. I think we have the most stage wins out of everybody. We haven’t won a race yet. For whatever reason, that third stage, we muck it up.”