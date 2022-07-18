How Christopher Bell’s New Hampshire Win Shook Up NASCAR Standings

NESN Logo Sign In

LOUDON, N.H. — It was a bittersweet (mostly sweet) day in the Granite State for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Christopher Bell took the checkered flag in Sunday’s Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, giving him some much-needed breathing room in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and likely cementing his spot in the playoffs. It was the first victory of the year — and second career win — for the 27-year-old.

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch also had strong days, finishing sixth and 12th, respectively.

And then there’s Martin Truex Jr., who probably feels like he finished dead-last despite claiming the fourth spot.

Truex, who began the day ranked ninth in the NASCAR standings and comfortably in the playoff picture, led 172 of 301 laps at NHMS and largely dominated the race before being slowed down by lap traffic. It’s the latest Loudon disappointment for the veteran, with his 916 laps led at NHMS the most of any driver without a victory at the Magic Mile.

More concerningly, Truex’s spot in the 16-driver playoff field now is in real jeopardy with six races remaining before the start of the postseason