Why Raekwon McMillan Draws Inspiration From This Longtime Patriots Star

FOXBORO, Mass. — When he was in high school and at Alabama, Dont’a Hightower used to watch Jerod Mayo’s collegiate and Patriots highlights. Now, there are players on New England’s roster who grew up idolizing Hightower.

Last year, during the early days of Patriots training camp, linebacker Raekwon McMillan revealed that he hoped to be like Hightower “one day.” The 26-year-old, now in his second year with New England, went into more detail after Friday’s training camp practrice.

“When I first walked into the locker room (in 2021) and seen Dont’a Hightower’s name in the locker room. … It’s crazy,” McMillan said. “Because, back in high school, before my high school games, I used to type in ‘Dont’a Hightower highlights’ and sit and watch his highlights before my high school games, and now we’re sitting side by side in the locker room. So, he was kind of one of my inspirations growing up.”

McMillan added: “Always looked up to his game, thought he was one of the best in the league and potential Hall of Famer. I for sure watched him growing up.”

When asked to identify one of his favorite takeaways from Hightower’s highlights, McMillan mentioned the longtime Patriots linebackers underrated sack celebration.

“His sack dance, the ‘point,’ I didn’t have that in high school or college or NFL. But his dance, after he got a sack … his celebrations and how he always celebrated with his teammates.”

In an unfortunate turn of fate, McMillan might never share the field with Hightower.