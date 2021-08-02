NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — When Raekwon McMillan would face the New England Patriots during his three seasons in Miami, his primary job was to stop a certain someone wearing No. 12.

But when the Dolphins’ defense retreated to the sideline, McMillan would shift his focus away from Tom Brady and toward another longtime Patriots standout.

Every game, every play, every moment, his eyes were glued to Dont’a Hightower.

“When they would come down to Hard Rock (Stadium) and their defense was on the field, I was watching 54 the whole time. No ifs, ands or buts about it,” McMillan said Monday. “… As soon as we would go back (to the sideline) and I’d watch our offense on the field, I’d watch Hightower play the whole game. That’s all I would watch the entire game. That’s who I eventually want to be like one day.”

To McMillan, Hightower was part of a select group of NFL linebackers who, whenever they took the field, “you wanted to sit there and watch them.” So he’s understandably thrilled to now be sharing a locker room and position group with one of the elite Patriots defenders of the Bill Belichick era.

The 25-year-old said he’s tried to learn as much as possible from Hightower since he signed a one-year, $1.15 million contract with the Patriots in March.

“I just gave him that respect when he was on the field,” McMillan said. “And that still applies now. Everything he does, how his thought process goes, leadership and stuff like that, I just try to soak it all in.”