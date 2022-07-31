Patriots Stock Watch: Five Up, Four Down After Week 1 Of Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

As the New England Patriots enjoy their first off-day of training camp, it’s time for a progress report.

While it’s far too early to draw any definitive conclusions about starting jobs and roster battles, here’s a look at five players whose stock has risen through four training camp practices and four who have taken a step back.

Note: It’s difficult for linemen on either side of the ball to distinguish themselves in non-padded practices, so this list is limited to skill players and linebackers. The first full-pads practice is set for Monday.

UP

TE Jonnu Smith

Are we finally seeing the real Jonnu? The most disappointing player on New England’s 2021 roster has been one of the top training camp performers thus far, hauling in a series of highlight-reel touchdowns over Patriots safeties. Hunter Henry also has performed well outside of a dropped would-be touchdown on Day 4. With the Patriots expected to utilize more two-tight end sets after ditching the fullback position this offseason, these have been promising signs.

CB Terrance Mitchell

If the Patriots were playing a game this weekend, their two outside cornerbacks likely would be returning starter Jalen Mills on one side and Mitchell on the other. That’s been the top duo so far in camp, with Mitchell — a veteran journeyman who’s making just $1.75 million this season — outperforming Malcolm Butler (more on him below) and rookie Jack Jones. Mitchell broke up two passes in Saturday’s practice, though he was in coverage on a contested touchdown catch by Jakobi Meyers.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson came into camp in much better shape this year — he dropped seven pounds from his rookie weight and now checks in at 225 — and has looked smooth as a pass-catcher. With James White yet to fully recover from the hip injury that ended his 2021 season, Stevenson looks like a strong candidate to take on more pass-game responsibilities after working to improve in that area this offseason. He’ll also challenge Damien Harris for early-down opportunities.

WR/RB Ty Montgomery

Speaking of potential White replacements, Montgomery has been heavily involved on offense so far in camp. He’s seen reps at both receiver and running back with Mac Jones, plus various special teams duties, including kick return. It’s been years since Montgomery was a productive offensive contributor, but the Patriots love players with his versatility. We could see him filling a Brandon Bolden-esque role if he makes the roster.