Why ‘Lean’ Rhamondre Stevenson Could Expand Role For Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Around this time last year, then-Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears was asked what Rhamondre Stevenson needed to improve as he progressed through his first NFL training camp.

His answer was blunt and brutally honest.

“Everything,” Fears replied. “Everything. What do I like about him? He’s here. I like that he’s here. Other than that, everything’s got to improve.”

Eventually, things did improve for Stevenson.

After a rocky start to his pro career that included an early-season benching and a string of healthy scratches, the fourth-round draft pick emerged as one of the league’s top rookie rushers, finishing with 729 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in 12 games. He should have a major role in the Patriots’ offense in Year 2, teaming with Damien Harris to form one of the NFL’s top backfield duos.

But even after his second-half breakout, Stevenson took steps to ensure he didn’t repeat last summer’s mistakes.

Asked what’s different about him this year, the 24-year-old honestly replied: “I’m in shape.”