The Boston Red Sox flipped the switch on the New York Yankees in the final two games of the series.

Boston will look to keep their momentum going as the team heads to Tampa Bay to take on the Rays at Tropicana Field.

The Red Sox bullpen delivered to help lead to a series split against New York, only allowing four runs as opposed to the Yankees bullpen, which allowed nine.

