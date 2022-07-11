What Rays’ Wander Franco Heading To Injured List Means For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox open up a four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday night, and the latest reports suggest Rays shortstop Wander Franco will spend some time on the injured list.

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the 21-year-old is expected to remain on the injured list for 6-8 weeks after suffering a fractured hamate in his right hand — an injury that will require surgery to repair the broken bone.

In 58 games played this season, Franco is batting .260 with five home runs and 23 RBIs in 227 at-bats for the Rays. In 22 career games against the Red Sox, he’s hit .289 with five home runs, totaling 19 RBIs and 24 total hits in 83 at-bats.

Franco suffered the injury mid-swing during his first at-bat on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds.

“We’ll let Dr. Carlan see him and then go from there,” Manager Kevin Cash stated following the game, per Topkin. Cash also mentioned outfielder Kevin Kiermaier would be “down for some time,” as the 32-year-old is expected to meet with a specialist following a reoccurring issue with his left hip.

Kiermaier, among the leagues best defensively, is no stranger to Red Sox pitching himself. In 103 career games played against Boston, he’s hit .256 with eight home runs and driven in 34 RBIs with a total of 89 base hits.

This all coming ahead of a crucial series for the Red Sox, who have greatly struggled this season against American League East opponents. Even after back-to-back wins to split a weekend series against the New York Yankees, the Red Sox remain just 11-20 in AL East games. In six games played against the Rays, they sit just 2-4 thus far.