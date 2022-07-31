Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora, Boston Put Best Foot Forward After Tough July

NESN Logo Sign In

It was a month filled with the lowest of lows for the Boston Red Sox.

And that’s exactly what made Sunday’s 7-2 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers all the more needed. Boston closed out the brutal month of July with a complete effort featuring starting pitching, timely hitting, impactful defense and a shutdown bullpen.

The Red Sox looked like a team capable of reaching their postseason aspirations.

It prompted a fair share of positivity from Red Sox manager Alex Cora, despite the fact the first 30 days of July saw both poor play and injuries to Chris Sale, Trevor Story and Rafael Devers.

“Like I always say, you play defense at this level and you’re going to have a chance to win. We did a good job today,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “The bats, we put some good at-bats. We used the whole field today. We ran the bases well.

“So, all around a really good game.”

Cora has been rather transparent during Boston’s slide this month. He offered honest assessments of Boston’s defense and all other factors which caused the Red Sox to fall from the top of the wild card standings to currently out of the playoff picture. On Sunday, though, he was left with a glass half full.