Red Sox Rumors: Boston Finalizes Contract With Two Top Rookies

The Boston Red Sox officially have two new prospects.

Boston agreed to contracts with first-round draft pick Mikey Romero (No. 24) and second-round draft pick Cutter Coffey (No. 41), MLB Pipeline announced Monday.

As a part of their first day as professional baseball players, Romero and Coffey each received their Red Sox jerseys and a tour of Fenway Park — where they would each take part in batting practice.

Mikey Romero (right) and Cutter Coffey are officially Red Sox prospects pic.twitter.com/33Ks2JZ3a4 — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 25, 2022

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and The Athletic’s Chad Jennings each reported Romero and Coffey signed below their slot value, with Romero agreeing to a $2.3 million deal and Coffey agreeing to a $1.8475 million deal. The slot value for Romero was $2.9 million while the slot value for Coffey was $1.9 million. The Red Sox agreed with Marcelo Mayer to a slot-value deal in 2021.

Romero and Coffey will take the trip down to Fort Meyers, Fla. on Tuesday to begin their path toward the major leagues as teammates with the FCL Red Sox.