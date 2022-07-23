Red Sox Wrap: Boston Has No Answer For Blue Jays Ace Alek Manoah

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox followed up their historic defeat on Friday by displaying a sluggish offense in their fourth consecutive loss, 4-1, against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox fall to 48-47, while the Blue Jays improved to 52-43.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

American League All-Star pitcher Alek Manoah stole on the show.

Manoah made easy work of the Red Sox offense, which only managed to plate one run through six innings against the 24-year-old righty. Aside from Bobby Dalbec’s second-inning solo blast, Manoah was lights out, striking out seven Red Sox batters — tying the most collected in his career against Boston.

Blue Jays relievers, like Manoah, picked up right where their ace left off. Yimi Garcia, Adam Cimber, and Jordan Romano combined to toss four innings of scoreless relief without allowing a single hit.

Both teams combined to collect 14 base hits, following Friday in which they combined for 39.