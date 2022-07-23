Watch Red Sox’s Bobby Dalbec Go Deep To Open Game Vs. Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec provided an early offensive spark, getting Boston on the board in the second inning.

Dalbec got the best of Toronto Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, taking his 82 mph slider over the Green Monster at Fenway Park on a 2-2 count.

Bobby on the board! pic.twitter.com/jppTrdJoav — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 23, 2022

With Dalbec’s solo blast, the Red Sox took their first lead in a game since their 5-4 win against the New York Yankees on July 15. They’ll look to bounce back from Friday’s loss and shift their momentum to close the month of July.

You can watch the Red Sox face the Blue Jays live on NESN.