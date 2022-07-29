Red Sox’s Alex Cora Comments On Andrew Benintendi Trade To Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi spent his first five seasons with the organization before being dealt to the Kansas City Royals, and now, finding himself playing for the rival New York Yankees.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Yankees acquired Benintendi in exchange for a trio of prospects, sent to the Royals.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke with reporters on Thursday, via Mass Live.com — chiming in on his former outfielder now playing for the pinstripes in the Bronx.

“Good for him,” Cora said. “He worked hard for the last two years to make adjustments and get back to the hitter everybody envisioned in the past: .300 hitter who will get on base and is a good base runner. Defensively, he’s been amazing in Kansas City.”

Cora added: “For the person, I’m very happy. For the player, we’ll leave it at that.”

Benintendi, 28, played 485 career games for Boston — batting .273 with 51 home runs, 502 hits, and 260 RBIs in a Red Sox uniform. He was also a member of the 2018 World Series team, helping defeat the Yankees, Houston Astros, and Los Angeles Dodgers en route to the Red Sox’s ninth franchise title.

Cora and the Red Sox will get a first-hand view of Benintendi in pinstripes on Aug. 12 when the Yankees arrive to town for a three-game series at Fenway Park.