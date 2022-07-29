Blue Jays OF George Springer Not in Lineup Friday vs. Tigers by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer (elbow) is absent from the team’s lineup for Friday’s matchup with the Detroit Tigers, per the team’s Twitter.

Springer left Thursday’s game early with the injury and may just be taking some rest following the discomfort. Raimel Tapia will take over in center field for Friday night’s series-opener against the Detroit Tigers. The Blue Jays will open up a weekend series as massive favorites over the lowly Tigers as they look to keep the upper hand within the AL Wild Card race.

In 2022, Springer has a .254 batting average, a .331 on-base percentage, and a .471 slugging rate. Keep an eye on Saturday’s lineup to see if he makes his return from injury.

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Odds

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently -360 on the moneyline against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night, with the total set at 8.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.