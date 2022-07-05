Red Sox’s Garrett Whitlock Took Line Drive Off Foot In Live Batting Practice

Whitlock had a scare while throwing live batting practice

by

The Boston Red Sox had a scare at Fenway Park on Tuesday as several of their injured players worked their way back onto the field.

Garrett Whitlock threw live batting practice as part of his recovery, and almost sustained another ailment in the process.

“Whitlock’s live BP session concluded when he took a liner off the foot,” The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier wrote. “He gave a thumbs up to indicate no harm.”

It sounds like the right-hander escaped with just a bruise, and did not suffer a setback. With reports about Whitlock returning to his bullpen role, his throwing progression should progress quickly. Based on his current on-field work, it’s likely that he will return without a rehab assignment.

In his absence, the Red Sox will continue a three-game set with the Rays on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage, and you can watch it all on NESN.

More MLB:

Watch Red Sox’s Trevor Story Belt Home Run From One Knee Vs. Rays
NESN 360 cta
Boston Bruins goalie Kyle Keyser, New Jersey Devils winger Miles Wood
Previous Article

Bruins Sign Nick Wolff, Kyle Keyser to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extensions
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones
Next Article

NFL Analyst Sees Super Bowl Title In Future For Patriots’ Mac Jones

Picked For You

Related