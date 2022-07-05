Red Sox’s Garrett Whitlock Took Line Drive Off Foot In Live Batting Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox had a scare at Fenway Park on Tuesday as several of their injured players worked their way back onto the field.

Garrett Whitlock threw live batting practice as part of his recovery, and almost sustained another ailment in the process.

“Whitlock’s live BP session concluded when he took a liner off the foot,” The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier wrote. “He gave a thumbs up to indicate no harm.”

It sounds like the right-hander escaped with just a bruise, and did not suffer a setback. With reports about Whitlock returning to his bullpen role, his throwing progression should progress quickly. Based on his current on-field work, it’s likely that he will return without a rehab assignment.

In his absence, the Red Sox will continue a three-game set with the Rays on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage, and you can watch it all on NESN.