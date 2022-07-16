Red Sox’s Tanner Houck Bounces Back Quickly After Blowing Save

NESN Logo Sign In

If Boston Red Sox closer Tanner Houck needs an audition tape to send to cirque de soleil, he has the perfect one for them from Friday night.

Houck dangerously walked a tightrope with no room for error in both the ninth and tenth innings after blowing a save opportunity against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

But even though the Yankees loaded the bases with less than two outs in both frames, Houck made it through the high-wire act by inducing two double plays as the Red Sox held off New York to earn a thrilling 5-4 win in 11 innings.

Following the contest, Houck explained how he maintained his composure in such a pressure-packed situation.

“Just take a step back, take a deep breath,” Houck said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “It’s a lot of practicing on and off the field of just (trying) to control the heart rate, understand that… you’ve got to continue to work, continue to do your thing, and not kind of let your emotion overtake you.”

After already pushing a run across the plate in the bottom of the ninth, the Yankees loaded the bases with no outs. Red Sox manager Alex Cora joked he was looking for a triple play in that situation. Houck got the next best thing.

Houck got Jose Trevino to ground out into a 5-2-3 double play and then got DJ LeMahieu to ground out back to him to end the threat.