Watch Xander Bogaerts Give Red Sox Lead With Sixth-Inning Blast

Xander Bogaerts seems to be finding his second-half groove.

The Red Sox shortstop went yard Thursday, giving Boston a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the sixth inning with a three-run round-tripper. It was his eighth homer of the season.

BOGIE CHANGES IT WITH A SWING. pic.twitter.com/mz5FjbvLx6 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 29, 2022

Bogaerts has started to drive the ball over the last few days, with his home run accounting for his fourth extra-base hit in the series against Cleveland. He extended his hitting streak to six games with the hit — improving his batting average to .318.

The homer traveled 412 feet into the night, coming off the bat at 105 miles per hour.

