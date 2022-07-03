You Won’t Believe How Red Sox Scored Their First Two Runs Vs. Cubs

The Red Sox may have had some luck on their side

by

The Boston Red Sox have had trouble putting runs on the board all series against the Chicago Cubs, but the way they broke through on Sunday was certainly unique.

After two infield singles by Alex Verdugo and Christian Vázquez, the Red Sox had runners on first and second in the fourth inning. A wild pitch by Cubs starter Keegan Thompson advanced Verdugo to third.

After a Rob Refsnyder strikeout, Franchy Cordero hit a shallow popup that appeared to put the team in a tough position. However, the ball clanked off of Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas’ glove, and was somehow ruled an infield single — Boston’s third infield single of the frame — to tie the game.

Following the mishap, Bobby Dalbec singled to load the bases. With a phenomenal at-bat by Jarren Duran, the Red Sox walked in a run to take a 2-1 lead.

More MLB:

Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Exits Game Vs. Cubs With Injury
NESN 360 cta
NBA: Utah Jazz at Brooklyn Nets
Previous Article

Point Guard Goran Dragic Inks One-Year Deal With Bulls
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon
Next Article

Celtics Fans Will Love This Tweet From Malcolm Brogdon Following Trade

Picked For You

Related