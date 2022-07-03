Point Guard Goran Dragic Inks One-Year Deal With Bulls by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Free agent point guard Goran Dragic has found a new home. On Sunday, Shams Charania tweeted that Dragic agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bulls.

A veteran of 14 NBA seasons, Dragic has spent time with five franchises. Most recently, the journeyman split last year between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets. Although most of his time was spent coming off the bench, Dragic started eight games between the two clubs, averaging 7.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.

Dragic could serve as a mentor for the Bulls’ young backcourt. Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, and Coby White have nine years of experience and should all factor into point guard duties next season.

The Bulls ended last year with the sixth-best record in the Eastern Conference and were eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round of the playoffs.

They have similar implied expectations entering the upcoming campaign. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bulls priced as mid-range +4600 options on the championship futures board.