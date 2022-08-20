Robert Williams’ Knee Injury Reportedly Not ‘Long-Term Concern’ For Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics apparently have no injury-based worries regarding last season’s blocks leader.

Brian Robb of MassLive offered his latest Celtics mailbag on Friday, responding to a series of questions, including one regarding the health status of C’s big man Robert Williams III.

Here’s what Robb wrote:

“We have not heard from Rob this offseason but from talking to people behind the scenes, there is no long-term concern about his knee injury. No surgery was needed so ample rest this summer should have him 100 percent. … I don’t think we will see much new offense out of him next year but likely a push by the team’s coaching staff for him to be more aggressive with finishes/putbacks around the rim given the fact Boston will be stretching defenses more with their shooting additions.”

Down the stretch of the Celtics’ playoff run last season, which saw them fall short in the NBA Finals, Williams was inconsistent regarding his appearances — the aftermath of playing through multiple games while enduring the pain of a surgically-repaired knee due to a meniscus tear.

The four-year veteran center played in 17 of the 24 Celtics playoff games during their finals run — averaging 7.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks (38 total) while shooting 67.9% from the field and 89.3% from the free-throw line. He also finished the regular season, named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

The 24-year-old will be entering his fifth year in the NBA this upcoming season.