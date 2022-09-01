Devin Asiasi’s Dad Has Message For Bill Belichick After Son’s Patriots Release

NESN Logo Sign In

Things didn’t work between Devin Asiasi and the Patriots, but the tight end’s father is grateful for the opportunity his son received from Bill Belichick.

New England on Tuesday released Asiasi as part of its roster cutdowns. The move ended a disappointing run in Foxboro for the UCLA product, whom the Patriots selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

On Wednesday, Asiasi’s father, Dave, tweeted a message for Belichick and the Patriots.

“Thank you for believing in my son and developing his game,” Dave Asiasi tweeted. “Forever indebted to you sir and the Patriots organization. Alofa atu Coach.”

(Note: “Alofa atu” is Samoan for “Love you”.)

Asiasi was claimed on Wednesday by the Cincinnati Bengals. He reportedly was at Gillette Stadium at the time, preparing to join New England’s practice squad.