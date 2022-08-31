Here Is Patriots’ Newly Formed Practice Squad After Cutdown Day

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots cut 24 players from their roster Tuesday. More than half of them are sticking around.

A total of 16 players who did not make the Patriots’ 53-man roster were present at practice Wednesday. Those players were:

OL/DL Bill Murray

OL Kody Russey

OL James Ferentz

RB Kevin Harris

RB J.J. Taylor

TE Jalen Wydermyer

TE Matt Sokol

WR Tre Nixon

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

DL LaBryan Ray

DL Jeremiah Pharms

LB Cameron McGrone

LB Harvey Langi

CB Terrance Mitchell

S Brad Hawkins

An unidentified offensive lineman wearing No. 68

That 16-player group could be the Patriots’ initial practice squad. Or, one or more of those players might have re-signed to the 53-man roster if New England swiftly placed wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (shoulder) and/or running back Ty Montgomery (ankle) on short-term injured reserve. Thornton and Montgomery both were absent from practice Wednesday.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported tight end Devin Asiasi was at Gillette Stadium and preparing to join the practice squad before he was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals. Since practice squads can only hold 16 players, Reiss’ report suggests at least one of the aforementioned names is on the 53. Ferentz and Mitchell — both vested veterans who are not subject to waivers — would be two logical candidates.

With only Asiasi claimed during the waiver period, the Patriots were able to successfully slip several preseason standouts onto their practice squad. Ray, Russey and Humphrey all looked like legitimate 53-man roster candidates after impressing this summer.

Taylor and Harris will provide depth at running back, which the Patriots will need if Montgomery lands on IR. Sokol and Wydermyer will do the same at tight end with New England only carrying Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith on the 53. The Patriots will hope McGrone develops behind the scenes after the 2021 fifth-round pick failed to live up to his considerable offseason hype in training camp and the preseason.