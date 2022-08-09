Ex-Patriots Wide Receiver Confused By Lack Of Named Coordinators

NESN Logo Sign In

It had been *checks notes* 14 days before former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola started doing the media rounds, like many Patriots before him, after he retired.

Amendola was a guest on Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd’s “The Herd” on Monday, and he was asked about the Patriots’ lack of named coordinators in 2022.

“I don’t necessarily understand why there’s no (offensive coordinator) or (defensive coordinator), but it’s probably a tactical thing,” Amendola said, per Twitter video. “If you don’t have a label on your offensive coordinator or your defensive coordinator then the game plan for another team may not be as accurate or they may not know what to expect.”

Though Amendola did find a potential reasoning for head coach Bill Belichick’s refusal to hand out the two job titles, an official reason still hasn’t and likely will not be given.

Amendola was also asked about New England’s struggles in learning a new system, and like former coach Dante Scarnecchia before him, helped cool some of the panic with his viewpoint as someone who’s had first-hand experience in the system.

“You can’t replace Josh McDaniels,” Amendola said. “And that’s the reason he is who he is and why he’s in Las Vegas as a head coach. But if they can relate the old film they have, from 10-12, 15-20 years of watching (Tom) Brady run the offense, run the schemes, then I feel like they have a chance at least.

“Coach Belichick does a great job of getting his teams ready to play regardless of the circumstance, regardless of the adversity they’re going to face. That’s what makes him a great coach.”