Bill Belichick Seems Open To Changing Struggling Patriots Offense; Is It Time?

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Before the start of Monday’s Patriots practice, Bill Belichick seemingly expressed a willingness to make major changes to the team’s struggling offense.

What transpired over the next two-ish hours only could’ve moved him closer to making such a decision.

New England’s offense has been awful virtually all of training camp, regularly struggling to string together successful plays during competitive team drills. Initially billed as little more than “streamlined” with tweaks to “terminology,” the revamped system has revealed itself to be something much different than what the Patriots usually run on offense. The shift to a Shanahan-style scheme, with an emphasis on running and zone blocking, is among the more noteworthy alterations.

The consistent woes of the offense have led many to wonder whether Belichick could ditch the system — or, perhaps, switch up the coaching roles — if things don’t improve in the very near future.

In a roundabout way, the Patriots head coach was asked about it on Monday afternoon.

“In camp, in preseason, during the season, mid-season,” Belichick said. “You see things that are going well, you try to figure out a way to exploit that more or do more of it. You see things that aren’t going well, you either figure out a way to improve it or get rid of it and move onto something else that’s more productive. You have a couple different options there. You just have to decide which one you feel is the right one. If you’re spending time on something that’s not productive, then maybe you need to change it or find something else. It’s just not efficient.”

When asked how difficult it is to change something after putting significant time into it, Belichick added: “That’s part of it. Like everything, it’s not going to work out perfectly, and again, we have a number of new players in certain positions, and we’ll have to see how they adapt, and find out what things they’re good at and what things we need to do less of and what things we need to do more of. I think we?re finding that out, certainly with the rookies and younger players, but also with some other players we’ve added to the team. That’s the process. Sometimes it takes a while, but ultimately you have to make that judgement, and sometimes you make it sooner rather than later.”