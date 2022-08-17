Ex-Red Sox Infielder Still Going By Previous Nickname With Pirates

NESN Logo Sign In

Some things have stuck with Michael Chavis since the Boston Red Sox traded him to the Pittsburgh Pirates last year.

That includes his “Ice Horse” nickname Chavis earned during his two-plus season in Boston.

“It’s still kind of rolling,” Chavis told NESN’s Jahmai Webster. “That’s one thing that I was curious when I got traded if that would keep rolling, but it stuck around a little bit. Every now and then when we’re on the road, we’ll see like an Ice Horse Red Sox jersey or a Sox fan who calls me out or something like that. It’s really cool.”

Michael Chavis on seeing his former teammates, and whether his 'Ice Horse' nickname has stuck around. @WebsterOnTV | #RedSox pic.twitter.com/DlHdEVxvDJ — NESN (@NESN) August 16, 2022

Chavis got his first chance to face his former team on Tuesday when the Red Sox traveled to Pittsburgh to face the Pirates in a three-game series.

That has afforded Chavis the opportunity to reconnect with some past teammates, but there was one in particular he looked forward to catching up with the most.

“I’m excited to see all my guys, and everything like that, but (Rafael) Devers, we’ve been together since we were in the GCL (Gulf Coast League),” Chavis told Webster. “We got so many memories and a little bit of a different relationship. So, I’m excited to see all my guys, for sure.”