Now What? How James Paxton, Red Sox Can Proceed After Season-Ending Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox rolled the dice on pitcher James Paxton. It came up snake eyes.

Paxton’s 2022 season is over — before it ever really began — thanks to a Grade 2 lat tear suffered last week during a rehab outing in the Florida Complex League. The 33-year-old left-hander has yet to make a start for Boston since signing over the offseason, — he had been recovering from Tommy John surgery — and now it’s fair to wonder whether he’ll ever pitch for the Red Sox.

So, where do Paxton and the Red Sox go from here?

Well, the door certainly is open for Paxton to remain with the organization in 2023. It’ll just be under less-than-ideal circumstances given the continued uncertainty surrounding his status.

Paxton made only one start with the Seattle Mariners in 2021, lasting 1 1/3 innings until he suffered an injury that required him to go under the knife. He also made just five starts (20 1/3 innings) with the New York Yankees in 2020 and has battled various ailments throughout his Major League Baseball career.

Of course, the Red Sox were cognizant of the risks associated with Paxton when they signed him back in December. Hence the structure of his contract, which paid him a $6 million salary for this season despite the likelihood he wouldn’t return until August or September after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2021.

The Red Sox must decide this offseason whether to exercise a two-year, $26 million club option ($13 million per season for 2023 and 2024) on Paxton. The thinking, it seemed, was they’d at least get a glimpse of him at some point this season, after which they could make a determination on his long-term outlook. Now, with Paxton suffering another setback, it seems highly unlikely they’ll pick up the option.