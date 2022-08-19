Next Rehab Assignment Reportedly Set For Red Sox’s Brayan Bello

NESN Logo Sign In

As has become customary down the stretch in 2022, the Boston Red Sox have received both good and bad news relating to the injured list.

The bad news came in the form of James Paxton’s failed rehab assignment, where the veteran had to leave after facing two batters due to left lat tightness. The good news? It appears that rookie pitcher Brayan Bello is on the mend.

Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reported Thursday that Bello would make a second rehab appearance on Friday with Triple-A Worcester.

Bello made a rehab start with Double-A Portland on Sunday and gave up one run on two hits and no walks while striking out six in 3 2/3 innings. He’s been on the 15-day injured list since Aug. 3, meaning he would be eligible to return at any point past Friday.

The return of Bello would force the Red Sox to make a few decisions regarding their current pitching rotation. Nathan Eovaldi, Kutter Crawford, Michael Wacha, Nick Pivetta, Rich Hill and Josh Winckowski made up the last six starts for Boston, meaning the return of Bello would either come in the bullpen or force someone else to make that move.