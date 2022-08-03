Christian Barmore’s Blunt Confidence Is Warranted — And Kinda Funny

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Christian Barmore is a self-described “goofy” guy, an enormous but light-hearted defensive lineman who always has a smile on his face and claims to never have a bad day.

But make no mistake: The Patriots sophomore has a mean streak, as well as straightforward confidence that’s both warranted and sneaky-hilarious.

Our first whiff of it came midway through Barmore’s impressive rookie season, when he called himself “humble” while adding that offensive players will feel his “pain.” He doubled down a few weeks later before New England took on the Indianapolis Colts, who had a large offensive line.

“I ain’t going to lie, I don’t care how tall you are, how big you are,” Barmore said. “It does not matter to me. I know the guys say the same thing. You could be 7 feet; I don’t care. If you’re in front of me, you’re going to feel my pain.”

Barmore earned the respect of Bill Belichick and became a force in 2021, racking up the second most quarterback pressures by a rookie defensive tackle since 2006. The Alabama product’s confidence only has grown since then — and for good reason.

He’s been arguably the Patriots’ top performer through seven training camp practices, regularly overwhelming New England’s linemen, including rookie Cole Strange. Barmore’s been a menace during 1-on-1 drills and even better during competitive periods.

After Wednesday’s practice, a reporter began a question by telling Barmore he’d been dominating 1-on-1s. Barmore interjected with one word: