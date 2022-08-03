Patriots Training Camp Observations: Everything We Saw On Day 7

— Jones completed every pass he threw during 7-on-7s, but he appeared frustrated after two of them, throwing his hands up after a slightly mistimed completion to Parker and again after checking down to Montgomery. Still working out some kinks with a couple of his new receivers.

During an extended run for Zappe in the same 7-on-7 period, Jones stood next to linebackers coach Steve Belichick as he watched from behind the play.

— Adrian Phillips, Marcus Jones and Kyle Dugger had pass breakups.

Phillips swatted down a flea-flicker deep ball to Josh Hammond, Jones got his hand on an underneath pass to Tre Nixon and Dugger denied a would-be touchdown to Matt Sokol. All three came on throws by Zappe.

— Kendrick Bourne danced in the end zone after a touchdown pass from Zappe. J.J. Taylor celebrated one of his own by somersaulting in the end zone.

— After the first-team offense and defense finished their first stretch of 11-on-11 reps, running back Damien Harris and cornerback Jalen Mills spent several minutes playfully jawing at one another from opposite sidelines.

Harris has been one of the most visibly energetic players in camp.

— Tight end Devin Asiasi had a lone drop of practice, flubbing a slant pass from Zappe. Overall, though, this has been a solid camp for Asiasi, who so far looks like the clear TE3 behind Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

— Second-year pro Joshuah Bledsoe — a standout performer in Week 1 of camp — saw some run with the top defensive unit with Peppers out and McCourty limited.

With McCourty turning 35 this weekend, the Patriots seem to be managing his workload this summer, with some veteran rest days built in.

“Now that he’s into this stage in his career, he might do it a little bit different than a rookie coming fresh on the scene having to prove himself on every rep,” safeties coach Brian Belichick said Saturday.

It’s not like McCourty needs the extra reps. He hasn’t missed a game since 2015 and led the Patriots in defensive snaps in each of the last two seasons.

— One (excellent) name to keep in mind for your roster projections: Arlington Hambright.

The former Chicago Bears offensive lineman has seen reps with the first-team offense in each of the last two practices, subbing in for Mike Onwenu at right guard on occasion.

Hambright spent all of last season on Chicago’s practice squad after appearing in nine games as a rookie in 2020. There are roster spots up for grabs at the bottom of the Patriots’ O-line depth chart, and the 26-year-old’s stock seems to be on the rise.

— Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant and Tre Nixon practiced punt returns. Jones, a third-round rookie who had nine return touchdowns in college, looks like the early favorite to win that job.

— In one early drill, Patriots cornerbacks worked on their concentration and hand-eye coordination by intercepting tennis balls lofted into the corner of the end zone by team staffers.

UP NEXT

The Patriots’ next practice is scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. That should be a steamy one, with the Foxboro forecast calling for temperatures near 95 degrees.

NESN.com’s coverage of New England Patriots preseason is presented by Cross Insurance, protecting your team since 1954.