Former Patriots Defensive Standout Reportedly Joins AFC East Rival

It was speculated the New England Patriots could present Trey Flowers a reunion opportunity this offseason, but that won’t be happening with the two-time Super Bowl winner reportedly headed to an AFC East rival.

Flowers has signed a free-agent deal with the Miami Dolphins, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday. Previous reports linked Flowers to the Dolphins, though the terms of the deal were not reported.

Flowers, 29, played the previous three seasons with the Detroit Lions though injuries limited him to just seven games in each of the past two seasons. Flowers started all 15 games he played with seven sacks in his first season in Detroit.

New England’s 2015 fourth-round draft pick put together career bests in sacks (7.5), tackles (57) and tackles for loss (nine) during his final season with the Patriots in 2018.

Instead of bringing Flowers back to further bolster the Patriots defense, Bill Belichick and company now will face him Week 1 against the Dolphins.