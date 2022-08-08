Peter King Takes Aim At Bucs QB Tom Brady Over Dolphins Tampering

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady will not be punished for some foul play he took part in over the past few years, but Peter King isn’t letting the future Hall of Fame quarterback off the hook.

A recent NFL investigation revealed the Miami Dolphins tampered with Brady throughout his final season with the New England Patriots. These “impermissible communications,” per the report, took place from August 2019 all the way through the playoffs that season. The league discovered the Dolphins also tampered with Brady last season, his second with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

King weighed in on the scandal in his latest Football Morning in America column published Monday. The veteran NFL scribe made it clear Brady is no saint in this situation.

“This makes Tom Brady look bad, obviously, like it’s OK for him to play by a different set of rules because he’s Tom Brady,” King wrote for NBC Sports. “Maybe he knew this was coming, and that’s why he’s had one press availability in training camp, and none since this news came down Tuesday. Whenever he does speak, this is going to be very hard to justify in any way.”

Ironically enough, the Buccaneers and the Dolphins are set to meet for a preseason game Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles revealed last week that Brady will not play in the exhibition contest.