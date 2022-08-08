Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Ranks Highly On NBA’s ‘Best Dunks Of 2021-22’ List

NESN Logo Sign In

We have officially arrived to no-man’s land in the world of the Boston Celtics and NBA.

The team-building phase of the offseason is over, training camp is virtually two months away and the stars of the league are scattered across tropical islands and European countries on their vacations. So what does that leave for the rest of us? Making, consuming or reacting to subjective lists concocted by complete and total strangers.

Today’s list? NBA.com’s “Top 100 Dunks of the 2021-22 NBA Season” video. The reason we’re reacting? Celtics star Jaylen Brown made an appearance all the way at No. 3.

Brown got a podium finish due to his immaculate dunk over Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber on March 13 at TD Garden. The dap with Kevin Garnett on the night his No. 5 jersey would be retired was just the icing on the cake.

Jaylen Brown with the dunk of the season! Ended Maxi Kleber?s career. Dapping up Garnett is just *chef?s kiss* pic.twitter.com/Uxh87iU7xV — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) March 13, 2022

The Celtics made a few appearances on the list, with Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Jayson Tatum all getting in on the fun with Brown. Brown made four total appearances in the video, just one shy of co-leaders Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell and Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant. The Celtics had four separate dunks over Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo make the list.