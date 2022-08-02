Christian Vázquez Posts Heartfelt Instagram To Red Sox After Trade To Astros

Christian Vázquez loved playing for the Red Sox as much as they loved having him play for the organization.
And it’s clear how much Boston meant to the catcher in his latest Instagram post.
Vázquez was traded to the Astros on Monday briefly before the Red Sox kicked off their series against Houston at Minute Maid Park. It was an emotional scene before and after Boston’s 3-2 win, with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom acknowledging how tough it will be on the team without Vázquez and manager Alex Cora expressing those sentiments, as well.
Vázquez, who had been with the Red Sox since 2008, on Tuesday shared a heartfelt Instagram post thanking the team and its fans for all of the support over the years.
Read his message below:
There are a lot of mixed feelings as I am writing this. It has been a 15 years that we have spent together. Starting back in 2008 when I was drafted by the Red Sox and I left home at 17. Going through the minors and finally making it to the big show in 2014, with all of you behind me. Then in 2015 getting Tommy John and healing from that. To 2018, the great season, when I and you became WORLD CHAMPIONS.
Red Sox Nation has been with me all the way. You have seen me grow up as a person and as a player. I went through all the minor league teams, from the extended rookie season, Lowell Spinners, Greenville Drive, Salem Red Sox, Portland Sea Dogs, and the Pawtucket Red Sox, and I have so much to be grateful for. The coaches, clubhouse staff, trainers, and teammates who became my family during my time in all of the Red Sox teams, I am forever grateful, for you helped me when I was away from my family and I felt supported by you.
It is true that Red Sox Nation is one of the best fan base in baseball and in the WORLD! Your energy at Fenway, and even on the road, cannot be replicated, and I will hear your cheers in my heart forever. I hope to one day come back to you again, even if I have a different uniform on my back. My family and I will always miss you. Boston will always have a place in my heart, and this is me leaving a piece of it with you. May God Bless all of you, Love you forever Red Sox Nation!
It’s unclear if Vázquez will be behind the plate as the Red Sox and the Astros play the final two games of their series beginning Tuesday night at 8:10 p.m. ET.
