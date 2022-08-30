Red Sox Wrap: Fifth Inning Command Issues Doom Boston Staff In Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox dropped Game 1 of their three-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Monday, 4-2, at Target Field.

The Red Sox fall to 62-67, while the Twins improve to 66-61.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

There are very few cases where a Major League Baseball lineup will allow you to walk the bases loaded and get away with it. The Red Sox found out the hard way Monday night.

The fifth inning wasn’t kind to the Red Sox, who sent three pitchers to the mound in the frame. Brayan Bello and Matt Strahm combined to walk three Twins batters to load the bases. Boston manager Alex Cora had seen enough at that point, opting to bring in the ever reliable John Schreiber to get out of the jam — or so he thought.

Schreiber loaded the count full, choosing to throw a 3-2 slider to Minnesota batter Gio Urshela in an attempt to get the final out of the inning. Urshela, though, poked his bat out in front of the ball to double down the right-field line and drive in three runs.

The Twins flipped the script to take a 4-2 lead at that point forward to eventually grab the win.