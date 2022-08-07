Red Sox Wrap: Nick Pratto’s Walk-Off Homer Takes Down Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox suffered yet another walk-off loss as Nick Pratto’s home run in the bottom of the ninth inning off Garrett Whitlock lifted the Kansas City Royals to a 5-4 victory on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.

With the defeat, the Red Sox fall to 54-55 while the Royals drop to 43-65.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Coming into this series against the lowly Royals, it looked like a great chance for the Red Sox to use it as an opportunity to catapult themselves forward to make a playoff push. However, Boston hasn’t taken advantage of the Royals.

Instead, the Red Sox were dealt a crushing defeat with their eighth walk-off loss of the season on Saturday.

The Red Sox just can’t seem to put it all together when they need to. They showed some resiliency against the Royals by overcoming three separate deficits, but could never take the lead.

Now, the Red Sox hope to salvage the four-game set by leaving Kansas City with a series split, which is a major disappointment.