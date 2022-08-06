Red Sox’s Alex Cora Offers Latest Update On Michael Wacha

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox still await a plethora of veteran players returning from the injured list, including starting pitcher Michael Wacha, who reportedly is inching closer to coming back.

Red Sox manager Cora provided the latest update on Michael Wacha on Saturday, as reported by Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe — telling reporters that the 10-year veteran pitcher is expected to make a second rehab start on Tuesday, likely in Double-A with the Portland Sea Dogs.

During Wacha’s latest rehab outing on Thursday, the right-hander took the mound for the Triple-A Worcester, partaking in a combined no-hitter as he tossed 4 2/3 hitless innings. It was the first from a Boston Triple-A affiliate since ex-Red Sox pitcher Bronson Arroyo tossed a perfect game on August 10, 2003.

The 31-year-old last made a start for Boston back on June 28 when the Red Sox faced the Toronto Blue Jays.

With a 6-1 record alongside his 2.91 ERA, the Red Sox could sure use the production Wacha has offered this season down the stretch into the final months of the season.