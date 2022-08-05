Michael Wacha, Red Sox Triple-A Affiliate Toss Combined No-Hitter

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox pitcher Michael Wacha helped make history for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on Thursday night.

While making a rehab appearance for Worcester, Wacha contributed in a combined no-hitter alongside A.J. Politi and Chase Shugart. The 31-year-old got things started with 4 2/3 hitless frames before giving way to Politi who tossed 2 1/3 innings of his own hitless baseball. With history in sight, Shugart came on to nail things down in the eighth and ninth innings. The final out was one to remember for all involved.

GRANBERG SAVES THE NO-NO! pic.twitter.com/irHmORmgCO — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 5, 2022

According to the WooSox, Thursday marked the first no-hitter by Boston’s Triple-A team since Bronson Arroyo’s perfect game for the Pawtucket Red Sox on August 10, 2003, nearly 19 years to the day.

Newly signed outfielder Abraham Almonte went 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs while recently demoted utility man Franchy Cordero went 3-for-5 with an RBI to lead the offensive charge for Worcester.

R H E

0 0 0 pic.twitter.com/Wif8Ny7Tkr — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 5, 2022

While the night was fun for fans of minor league baseball, perhaps the most important aspect was Wacha looking like he’s ready to make a return to the big leagues.