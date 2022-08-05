Red Sox’s Alex Cora Reveals MLB Admitted To Botching Home Run Call

NESN Logo Sign In

Maybe Salvador Pérez’s home run wasn’t actually a home run after all.

The Boston Red Sox saw manager Alex Cora ejected in the seventh inning to open their series against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday due to a controversial home run call that Major League Baseball is owning up to fumbling, Cora says.

According to The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, the Red Sox manager revealed that MLB reached out, informing Cora that they had incorrectly ruled the call a home run — as was the initial call on the field.

Darwinzon Hernandez allowed the home run in question as Pérez made it a 7-3 game. The ball bounced off a section of green padding attached to Kauffman Stadium’s left-field foul pole. The three-run blast led to controversy in the seventh inning Thursday, which confused many, including Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham who continued to run after what he thought was a ball still in play.

The Red Sox proceeded to drop the series opener to the Royals.