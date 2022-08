NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Russell died at the age of 88 on July 31.

He was an icon both on and off of the hardwood. Russell won 11 NBA titles over his 13 years in the league as a player, and secured himself five league MVP awards as well. However, Russell also will be remembered even more for his continued activism and work in social justice throughout his entire life.

