Why Blue Jays Laughed At Jackie Bradley Jr. Before Opener Vs. Red Sox

Jackie Bradley Jr. was in very familiar surroundings Tuesday night — kind of.

Bradley, who was released by the Red Sox on Aug. 4 and signed with the Blue Jays five days later, returned to Fenway Park for a three-game series between the American League East rivals. The opener marked the first game in Boston as a visitor for Bradley, who was drafted by the Red Sox in 2011 and played eight-plus seasons with the organization.

The veteran outfielder went through his old routine of driving himself to the stadium and parking in the Red Sox player lot as opposed to riding in on the visiting team bus. But from there, JBJ was lost.

“I had to have help getting to the locker room. I didn’t know where to go,” Bradley told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “The players laughed at me as I asked where the batting cage (was). It’s an adjustment but it’s cool. I’m glad to be back here.”

After that awkward start, Bradley looked comfortable as ever in his old ballpark. He went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI single and two runs scored in Toronto’s 9-3 win.

Bradley and the Jays will try to win the series Wednesday night when the division foes collide again at Fenway.