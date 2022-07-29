WWE SummerSlam 2022 Preview: Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar — One Last Time?

NESN Logo Sign In

WWE’s “Biggest Party of the Summer” will be at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on July 30, and the show will be centered around one “last match.”

No, not Ric Flair’s last match, which will also take place on July 31 as part of Starrcast V. SummerSlam’s main event will feature Roman Reigns against Brock Lesnar in what is being billed as the last encounter between the two larger-than-life stars.

This will be the sixth one-on-one encounter between the two, the last taking place at WrestleMania 38 on April 3, where Reigns became the undisputed Universal Champion. If Flair’s match on the same weekend is of any indication, it’s highly unlikely this will be the final encounter between Reigns and Lesnar.

Knowing that, it does add some intrigue as to what the finish will be for the match. That appears to be the overall theme for SummerSlam; the results are fairly predictable but how WWE chooses to deliver a satisfying result will be the thing to look out for, especially with new management.

SummerSlam will be Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s first premium live event since taking over as head of creative from Vince McMahon on July 25, after McMahon resigned on July 22. How much things will change in a week’s notice is unknown, but every move will certainly be scrutinized.

Without further ado, let’s dig into the card — (c) denotes champion heading into the match.

The Mysterios (Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Bálor) — No Disqualification match