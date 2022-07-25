How WWE Might (Or Might Not) Change With Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque At Helm

NESN Logo Sign In

WWE enters a new era with Paul “Triple H” Levesque taking over creative duties from Vince McMahon.

McMahon announced his retirement Friday amid a “hush money” scandal first reported by the Wall Street Journal on June 15. McMahon had stepped down as chairman and CEO of WWE on June 17 — he made an appearance on that night’s SmackDown where he simply greeted the audience — but he still maintained creative control of the on-screen product.

That has changed after a Monday press release where Stephanie McMahon, who had been named interim chairwoman and CEO after her father stepped down, and Nick Khan were named co-CEOs, and McMahon was officially named chairwoman of the board with Khan remaining a member.

The press release also stated Levesque, McMahon’s husband “will assume all responsibilities related to WWE?s creative, in addition to his regular duties” of head of talent relations — a position previously held by John Laurinaitis, who was also named in the WSJ reports.

WWE also released its 8-K filing stating $14.6 million in payments were discovered — the WSJ reported $12.2 million had been paid by Vince McMahon in non-disclosure agreements. In the filing, the company stated the payments should have been reported as expenses. However, it will be paid by McMahon personally. As a result of this reporting error, the company is revising statements over the past three years, but this is likely not to have a significant effect on financial results since the company reported $77 million, $132 million and $180 million in net income in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The 8-K filing also notes McMahon “resigned” rather than “retired” as stated in WWE’s press release. For business purposes, the terms are interchangeable, according to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston.

On the day of the release of these documents, WWE’s stock price has increased from $66.22 to around $71 throughout the afternoon. What this entails exactly is unknown.