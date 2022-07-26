Why Pat McAfee Has Succeeded In WWE While Logan Paul Stumbles

NESN Logo Sign In

Building a connection with a pro wrestling audience is difficult, but Pat McAfee has somehow been able to pull it off.

The current SmackDown commentator, former NFL punter and host of the “Pat McAfee Show” will take on Happy Corbin at SummerSlam on July 30. Throughout the build to the match, McAfee has briefly stepped away from the commentary desk and entered the ring to boisterous cheers.

McAfee, who signed a multi-year deal with WWE on July 7, has taken his charisma and his loud-talking mannerisms to WWE, and it has proved to be successful since his in-ring debut against Adam Cole at NXT Takeover XXX on Aug. 22, 2020.

While his in-ring skills are still subpar, the Cole match, and subsequent matches after, showed he could be carried to a good story in the ring. It has been beneficial to McAfee he is not heavily scripted as many WWE stars are.

What you see with McAfee outside of WWE is exactly who he is in WWE. However, while McAfee has grown to be a top babyface in WWE, Logan Paul has experienced road bumps. Like McAfee, Paul also signed with WWE, making his deal official June 30.

Also like McAfee, Paul has been presented as a babyface, and he will take on The Miz at SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The problem: WWE fans don’t appear to care much for Paul.

The 27-year-old built a reputation as a social media influencer — his most famous incident arose from a Dec. 31, 2017 video of Paul and his friends in Japan. Not only did the video show the group not being so friendly to average citizens, but the incident went viral after they documented a dead person in Aokigahara — “the suicide forest,” as it is known outside of Japan due to its infamy as a suicide site.